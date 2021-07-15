ASHLAND
Kentucky Power has given Ashland Alliance a $100,000 economic development grant for marketing and business recruitment. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
The grant will fund the development of a marketing package for the Ashland Airport’s hangar space, according to a Kentucky Power press release.
The hangar, stated the release, is the largest open hangar space in Kentucky.
“These grant dollars allow this community to share to the world the assets and people that make this area competitive in the global economy,” said Tim Gibbs, Ashland Alliance’s president and CEO.
The KPEGG program is in its fifth yearly cycle and distributes an average of $750,000 a year for economic development efforts in Kentucky Power’s service territory.
Visit kentuckypower.com/development for more information.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 14 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Clara Marcum; fourth — Cathy Hood.