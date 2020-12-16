ASHLAND
Kentucky Power recently awarded a $13,835 gift to White House Clinics. The grant from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation and Kentucky Power will support the White House Clinics’ emergency food program, according to a press release.
White House Clinics is a federally qualified non-profit health care center that offers medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and primary care services. Additionally, White House Clinics has an Enabling Services department that serves to help its patients overcome social and economic barriers they may experience as they work to improve their health. The emergency food program is a component of White House Clinics’ Enabling Services department. White House Clinics serves patients from a large portion of southeast Kentucky.
Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer said the following: “The award to White House Clinics highlights an essential function of the AEP Foundation. Meeting basic needs and eliminating hunger are at the core of the foundation’s mission. Kentucky Power is proud to support the efforts of White House Clinics.”
The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by AEP and its utility operating companies, including Kentucky Power. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education in science, technology, engineering, math and the environment and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger, according to the release.
Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties.
Extension Service closure
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will be closed beginning Dec. 21 for the holiday break. It will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
HMA holiday hours released
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 28, and 31, as well as Jan. 1.
For current hours or to book free admission tickets in advance, visit hmoa.org/about-us/tickets.
For more information about the museum and the museum's store, call (304) 529-2701.