Ky. 8 closed Tuesday at Garrison
GARRISON
The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close part of Ky. 8 at Garrison in Lewis County for repairs on Tuesday.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, crews will close Ky. 8 at Collins Addition (milepoint 22.4) east of downtown Garrison to replace a culvert pipe under the highway, according to the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
The road will be blocked between Collins Addition and the Garrison bridge. Motorists will need to use Ky. 1306 (Kinney), AA Highway (Ky. 10) and Dudley Avenue to detour.
Road work schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
Visit goky.ky.gov for Kentucky travel and traffic information.
Finalists named in BSCTC search
PRESTONSBURG
Larry Ferguson, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) acting president, announced Friday the finalists for the position of president/CEO of Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC), based in Prestonsburg.
The finalists are:
• Dr. Larry Gene Bailey, accreditation committee peer reviewer/advisor, (SACSCOC); former vice president for academic affairs, Jackson State Community College.
• Dr. Samuel Todd Brand, chief academic officer, Ashland Community and Technical College.
• Dr. William Scott Rule, independent education contractor (2022-current); former president, West Georgia Technical College.
The candidates are scheduled for on-campus visits to meet with BSCTC faculty, staff, students, board of directors and local leaders. The public also will have an opportunity to meet the candidates at the following forums:
Wednesday, Aug, 23
Dr. Larry Bailey
7:30-8:30 a.m. — Community Forum
10-11 a.m. — Student/Faculty/Staff Forum
Dr. Todd Brand
8:45-9:45 am. — Community Forum
11:15-12:15 p.m. — Student/Faculty/Staff Forum
Thursday, Aug, 24
Dr. Scott Rule
7:30-8:30 a.m. — Community Forum
8:45-9:45 a.m. — Student/Faculty/Staff Forum
All forums will be at Gearheart Auditorium, Pike Building-Room 102.
Additionally, there will be a community reception for all candidates on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5-7 p.m. on the Prestonsburg campus at each of the locations below:
• East Kentucky Science Center & Varia Planetarium.
• Student Center Building
• Postsecondary Education Building.
Visit https://bigsandy.kctcs.edu/presidential-search/finalists.aspx for more information.
Houses evacuated after police find explosive in home
IRVINE
Police briefly evacuated houses in eastern Kentucky after finding a military-style explosive device in the home of a man being arrested, authorities said.
Officers were arresting the man on Thursday when he gave them consent to search his car and home, Irvine Police Chief John Sturniolo told WKYT-TV. Officers found multiple long guns, handguns and ammunition in addition to the explosive device, he said.
After finding the explosive, officers left the home and began evacuating other homes on the street as a precaution. Local authorities contacted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who worked with officers to determine that the device was full of power, the chief said. It was safely removed and residents were allowed back into their homes, he said.
The initial arrest warrant included charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, police said. An additional charge of wanton endangerment was added, according to the Three Forks Regional Jail website.
MEETING
MONDAY
6 p.m. — Carter County Board of Education, regular session, Central Office, 228 S. Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson.
TUESDAY
6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education, Boyd County High School,
14375 Lions Lane, Cannonsburg.
