GREENUP
Embankment repairs are continuing along Ky. 207 between the Industrial Parkway (Ky. 67) and Ky. 503 in Greenup County, and the highway will remain closed at least another week.
Kentucky Department of Highways crews began work Aug. 19 to remove unstable rock and material from a hillside slope above Ky. 207 at mile point 11.5 — about a half-mile north of the Industrial Parkway interchange between Ridge Terrace and Hamilton Cemetery Road — and make repairs. Due to weather delays and the amount of excavation encountered, work will continue through at least Sept. 11.
The road remains closed at the work site. Motorists may detour during construction by using U.S. 23 and the Industrial Parkway through Wurtland.
KSP Post 8 has
new commander
MOREHEAD
Kentucky State Police Post 8 (Morehead) welcomed Captain Danny Caudill as its new commander.
Caudill, a 13- year veteran, began his career with Kentucky State Police in 2007 as a member of Cadet Class ’86. Caudill is a native of Harlan, where he resides with his wife Carrissa.
In 2015, he was promoted to Sergeant and served at Post 6 (Dry Ridge) and Post 10 (Harlan). In 2018, he was promoted to Lieutenant and was assigned to Post 16 (Henderson) and Post 10.
Caudill has received the following awards during his career: Kentucky State Police Citation for Bravery, Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.
Caudill said he is excited to join the Morehead Post Area community and looks forward to this new challenge.
MEETINGS
The Kentucky Agricultural Council (KAC) will meet today via video conference at 2 p.m. Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles will give an update on behalf of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
The KAC is an umbrella group representing all sectors of Kentucky agriculture, including non-profit organizations, trade associations, commodity groups, state and federal agencies, along with institutions of higher education.
The link to the Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/88058844347. Meeting ID: 880 5884 4347
The Boyd County Republican Party regular monthly meeting will be Thursday at Giovanni’s Restaurant on Greenup Avenue in Ashland, beginning promptly at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room. If you wish to dine-in, the suggestion is to arrive at 5 pm.
Contact Randy VanHoose at (606) 232-6741 with questions.
The Greenup County Board of Health will meet on Thursday at 6:30 pm. The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center, will include a COVID-19 response update, the health department operational budget and the health taxing district budget. There will also be a PVA Informational Review. Contact the health department by calling (606) 473-9838 for additional information.