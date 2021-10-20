GREENUP
Railroad authorities have notified the Kentucky Department of Highways of a temporary crossing closure on Ky. 2 (Washington Street) in downtown Greenup. It will be closed through Nov. 1.
Beginning Friday, CSX will make repairs at the Washington Street rail crossing between Seaton Avenue and Perry Street in Greenup. Motorists should detour using Ky. 2541 (Main Street), U.S. 23 or other local routes during the closure.
‘Day of Dead’ museum
events planned
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art’s Education Department plans to explore the new exhibit titled "Latin American Roots" both virtually and with a “Grab and Go” Event on Oct. 26, 2021, offering free activity kits for observing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) while supplies last.
"Latin American Roots" continues at HMA through Jan. 9, 2022, and features modern and contemporary works from HMA’s permanent collection, including a pencil drawing by Diego Rivera.
A new episode of “Friends and Neighbors with Mr. George,” which will be posted to YouTube at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, will take a closer look at the Latin American Roots exhibit and discuss the Latin American holiday.
At the same time, a “Grab and Go” event at HMA will offer visitors the chance to pick up a free bag of materials and activities to help families celebrate the Day of the Dead. The event replaces what would have been the in-person 4th Tuesday Tour event for October.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
‘Eclectic Rhythms’
available
HUNTINGTON
A new art reference book titled "Eclectic Rhythms: The Artists of Huntington, West Virginia 1871-Present," edited and compiled by HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming, will be available for purchase in the Museum Store in late October 2021.
The new book contains nearly 600 biographies of artists of every type who made their home in the city at some point during their careers.
"Huntington has been blessed with a number of talented artists and I believe this book highlights the talents of many of them while providing a valuable research tool for anyone interested in the city’s artistic past," Fleming said.
The new book, which is priced at $39.95, is dedicated to noted art historian Chris Petteys (1927-2006), who authored the groundbreaking work titled "Dictionary of Women Artists: An International Dictionary of Women Artists Born Before 1900." Many of the photographs in the new book are by HMA Registrar/Assistant Curator John Spurlock.
Some of the Huntington artists whose careers are detailed in the new book include Chuck Ripper, Adele Thornton Lewis, June Kilgore, Theresa Polley-Shellcroft, Vernon Howell, Tina Williams Brewe, and Don Pendleton.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
MEETING
Today
6:30 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, special meeting, Olive Hill Community/Senior center, 220 Railroad Street.