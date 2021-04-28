The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close part of Ky. 1043 near South Shore on Friday to remove overhanging trees.
Beginning about 8 a.m. Friday, crews will close Ky. 1043 between Frost Cemetery Road and Glover Lane (milepoint 3.4 to 4.9). Barricades will be placed at the U.S. 23 and Glover Lane intersections, with no through traffic past Frost Cemetery or Glover Lane. The road will remain closed until 4:30 p.m., or until work is complete. During the road closure, traffic may detour using U.S. 23 and the other side of Ky. 1043 (Rocky Road).
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Rummage sale, lunch,
car was planned
ASHLAND
The Meade Station Church of God CWC women’s group will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Items will include household items, furniture, clothing, books, Christmas decorations and electronics.
A hot dog lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and the youth will have a car wash.
The church is at 10255 Cedar Hill Drive.
Arts camps
return to PAC
ASHLAND
Registration is open for the Paramount Arts Center’s Summer Arts Camps, scheduled for June 14 through 18 and June 21 through 25.
To ensure the safety of students and staff, 2021 Summer Arts Camps will have reduced capacity and fewer class options. Early registration is recommended to ensure enrollment.
For more information, visit ParamountArtsCenter.com/SummerCamps or call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.
Art classes
to be offered
ASHLAND
Uptown Art Lessons will be offered to children in Ashland and Huntington June through August.
Ashland classes will be at Ashland First Church of the Nazarene at 2201 Bath Ave.
Mommy and Me for 3 to 5 year olds will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; beginner classes from 5 to 9 year olds will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Instructor will be Whitney Lowe.
Classes for those 6 to 10 years old will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and for those 11 to 16 years old will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Instructor will be Ricardo Ramirez.
Classes in Huntington will be at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church at 1338 Enslow Boulevard. For 5 to 9 year olds, two classes will be offered: from 4 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m.; Mommy and Me classes for those 3 to 5 will be 5 to 6 p.m. Whitney Lowe will be instructing.
Classes for those 6 to 10 will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and for those 5 to 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ricardo Ramirez will be the instructor.
To enroll, visit uptown.kindermusik.com or call (606) 923-9787.
Dementia
programs set
Programs about dementia will be offered to area residents in coming days.
• “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will be offered online at 1 p.m. May 4. To register, visit tinyurl.com/Know10signs or call (270) 756-2182. Registration is required.
• Memory Cafe will be offered online at 2 p.m. May 10. To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” will be offered online at 1 p.m. May 12. To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
• “Dementia Conversations” will be offered online at 1 p.m. May 12. To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
"Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia" will be online at 6 p.m. May 18. To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
MEETING
Friday, 10 a.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School, special site-based meeting.