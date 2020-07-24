FRANKFORT
Kentucky State Police is inviting the public to “Cover the Cruiser” in support of Special Olympics Kentucky during the last week of July.
KSP posts across the state will have cruisers parked at designated locations such as gas stations and grocery stores, and will encourage the public to cover their cruisers with custom SOKY stickers.
For a minimum donation of $1, which will go directly to SOKY, Kentuckians can purchase those stickers at the designated locations and place them on the trooper’s cruiser.
The fundraising event was planned when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to COVID-19. The Torch Run annually escorts the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to kick off the State Summer Games in Richmond.
Visit http://soky.org/coverthecruiser for more information.
Cabell library
cancels gala
HUNTINGTON
The Cabell County Public Library Board has voted to cancel the 2020 Library Gala. The event, initially scheduled for March, was originally canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the library had hoped to reschedule, but it did not work out.
The library said it appreciates the support it has received from the community and beyond in efforts to build a new library in Barboursville. CCPL’s board asks that all who have donated leave their tax-deductible donation in place so that it can be applied to that project.
The library is offering refunds if donors prefer and has asked that it is notified by Aug. 25.
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and continued support of our library’s efforts and look forward to having everyone back with us in 2021,” the board stated in a release.
Call (304) 528-5700 for more information.
MEETINGS
The Raceland-Worthington Board of Education has scheduled a special board meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Board Central Office, located at 100 Rams Blvd. in Raceland.
The board will review the 2019-20 AFR and the district’s 2020 KSBA Policy & Procedure Updates.
The Olive Hill Planning and Zoning Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Olive Hill Depot at 140 Railroad Street. In compliance with state orders, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.