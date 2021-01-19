FRANKFORT
A unit of 44 Kentucky State Police Troopers will join local, state and federal law enforcement agencies from all over to provide security at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., today.
The troopers will be temporarily sworn in as local officers, giving them arrest powers during their dutires, which will include traffic and crowd control, security at events and other assignments, according to a press release.
KSP troopers made their first appearance at the inauguration of George W. Bush in 2005 and have been honored to participate since that time.
All expenses and salaries incurred for this detail are to be reimbursed by the Washington Metro Police Department.
Race Days lunch Friday
RACELAND
The Race Days lunch for Friday will be vegetable soup, crackers, peanut butter sandwich and drink for $5. It will be available for pick-up at the Raceland Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You may have it delivered by calling (606) 585-8087. All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.
‘Miss Virginia’ movie screening
FRANKFORT
Kentucky families will meet up virtually to celebrate educational freedom and school choice with a Netflix viewing party of “Miss Virginia” on Sunday, Jan. 24, according to a press release.
The viewing is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will feature a question-and-answer session with school heroine Virginia Walden Ford at 8 p.m. over Zoom. Dr. Gary Houchens, professor of educational administration, leadership and research at Western Kentucky University, will conduct the event.
The free event, hosted by EdChoice Kentucky, was planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week.
MEETINGS
• Today, 5 p.m.: The Greenup County Board of Education will have a special, virtual meeting. It will be livestreamed on Greenup County Schools’ Facebook page.
• Thursday, 3 p.m.: A Boyd County SBDM meeting is set to take place in the principal’s office at Cannonsburg Elementary.