OLIVE HILL
Kentucky State Police announced a seizure of 16 grams of heroin off the streets Monday in Olive Hill.
State troopers also seized 20 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and almost $1,800 in cash, according to Post 14 spokesman Trooper Shane Goodall.
Troopers pegged the street value of the drugs at $3,200.
KSP initially responded to the scene after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle parked in a driveway, Goodall said.
Upon investigation, troopers found another vehicle at the home with Jeremy Renfroe and Chasity Williams inside, according to state police.
The two were removed from the vehicle and a drug dog was called in — it was a hit, according to Goodall.
Renfroe was charged in Carter County District Court with second-offense heroin trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Williams charged with DUI.
Both had outstanding warrants.
KSP nabs heroin
trafficker in Grayson
GRAYSON
A traffic stop in Grayson resulted in the seizure of heroin, drug pipes and $1,320 in cash, according to Kentucky State Police.
David Gallion was charged in connection with the stop with first-offense heroin trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
KSP Post 14 spokesman Trooper Shane Goodall said troopers were patrolling the community when they pulled over a car Gallion was riding in. Upon running his information, troopers discovered Gallion had a bench warrant, according to KSP.
That hit on the warrant triggered a search of the vehicle, thus turning up the contraband, Goodall said.
Blaine man busted
for making threat
LOUISA
Kentucky State Police busted a Blaine man for allegedly threatening a constable's life.
KSP said Corbie Fyffe threatened to shoot Constable Castle of Lawrence County multiple times. At the time of his arrest, Fyffe had meth on him, according to KSP.
The Constable's Office thanked Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck T. Jackson and KSP for the joint investigation leading to Fyffe’s arrest.
Race Days lunch Friday
RACELAND
The Race Days Lunch for Friday will be spaghetti, garlic bread, Caesar salad and a drink for $5. It’s available for pick-up or delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center. For delivery, call (606) 585-8087. All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.
GGAC changes
submission dates
GRAYSON
Dates for dropping off art for the Grayson Gallery and Art Center's Halloween exhibit have changed.
The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 19 to accept up to three pieces of art for the exhibit, which will open at 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third Street.
MEETINGS
Today at 5:30 p.m. — Fairview Independent Schools regular board meeting, Fairview High School Library.