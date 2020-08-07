FRANKFORT
The Kentucky State Police announced its posts around the commonwealth raised a little more than $16,000 for the Special Olympics of Kentucky, following a “Cover the Cruiser” event.
The event encouraged the public to donate a minimum of $1 a pop to place a Special Olympics of Kentucky sticker on a KSP cruiser. The London Post took the top honors in the event, raising $2,577.94. This year was the first time KSP raised money in this way.
Sgt. Josh Lawson is quoted in a news release as stating, “Even in the midst of a global pandemic, our troopers stepped up and took ownership of this new program, adding it to their long list of community out reach activities.”
“Whether it was during torrential downpours or swelterering heat they did what was needed, as they always do, to demonstrate their service to the citizens of Kentucky,” Lawson added.
Special Olympics of Kentucky President Trish Mazzoni thanked KSP for the fundraiser.
“We are deeply grateful to the Kentucky State Police, all of the troopers who took part, our host locations and everyone who donated,” she said.
MEETING
The City of Raceland will have a council meeting on Tuesday evening. The virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page for public viewing.