FRANKFORT
Kentucky State Police has named Sgt. William “Billy” Gregory the acting commander of the KSP Public Affairs Branch and will serve as the agency’s primary spokesperson, according to a press release.
Gregory is a 24-year veteran of the agency. His previous assignments include road trooper, detective, public affairs officer at the Columbia Post, Internal Affairs Branch and assistant spokesperson with the KSP Public Affairs Branch in Frankfort.
Gregory, according to the release, says he looks forward to the challenge ahead and renewing relationships with media partners to enhance a timely flow of information.
Race Days lunch
RACELAND
The Race Days lunch for Friday will be brown beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, sauerkraut and weiners with a drink for $6. It is available for pick-up at the community center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or you can have it delivered by calling (606) 585-8087.
St. Claire adds to
Board of Directors
St. Claire HealthCare announced Marie Dennison, MD, and Angela M. Gates, Attorney at Law, have accepted appointments to the SCH Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors of St. Claire HealthCare provides oversight and strategic direction for the health system while honoring St. Claire HealthCare’s mission “To proclaim God’s goodness through a healing ministry to the people of Eastern Kentucky.”
Habitat partners with
CCTC on project
Students from the Equipment Operators Class at Collins Career Technical Center will partner with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State to complete a demolition project in South Point, which began on Monday.
The students will work alongside Habitat’s construction supervisor to tear down an abandoned structure located at 20 Township 1027. Once the structure is demolished and removed, the property will be prepared for the construction of a future Habitat home.
Kentucky Power customers
asked to comment
Kentucky Power customers in Boyd County have the opportunity to comment on the company’s latest plan to increase electricity bills.
The investor-owned utility company has asked the Public Service Commission to approve a 25% increase in both its basic service charge (what one pays even if no electricity is used) and its per kilowatt hour charge for electricity actually used.
“It's not hard to figure out what a rate increase could do to somebody who is already on a fixed income,” said Amber Bailey, a mother of three and Kentucky Power customer who says it’s already a challenge to get her bills paid. “People who rely on Social Security or disability, they get that check, and that's it. People have no room for changing budgets. Minimum wage is still $7.25.”
Residential bills are split up into a fixed, monthly charge, and a “per kilowatt hour” energy charge. Kentucky Power proposes increasing both. The monthly charge would go up to $17.50/month, a 25% increase above its current $14 (before taxes and fees). And the energy charge would go up above 12 cents/kWh, also a 25% increase.
Neither of these rate increases are warranted in the middle of a pandemic and ongoing economic crisis, said Tom Vierheller, also a Kentucky Power customer.
If allowed, this would be Kentucky Power’s third rate increase in five years.
Kentucky Power provides electricity to more than 24,000 customers in Boyd County, according to the company’s website.
Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, the Kentucky Solar Energy Society and the Mountain Association have intervened in the case on behalf of residential customers in eastern Kentucky. They ask anyone concerned about the rate increase and devaluing of solar energy to write to the Public Service Commission with their concerns.
Comments may be sent via email with “Case No. 2020-00174” as the subject line, to: psc.info@ky.gov. Provide your full name and place of residence in the body of the email.
Comments also can be mailed to the Public Service Commission, PO Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602-0615. Public comments should be sent by the hearing scheduled for Nov. 17.
Three virtual public comment hearings will be held on Friday, Nov. 13 (1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.) and Monday, Nov. 16 (6-9 p.m.).
To sign up, email psc.meeting@ky.gov with subject line "Case 2020-00174 Agenda" and ask to be placed on the speaker list, and specify which hearing. Include name, address and phone number. The PSC will confirm one’s place and send information on how to join the hearing signed up for.
More information and helpful talking points can be found at kftc.org/kentuckypower2020.
Kentucky Power serves about 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties.