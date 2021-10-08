MOREHEAD
An Olive Hill man has been charged with first-degree murder stemming from a 2015 case.
Detectives from Kentucky State Police, Post 8 (Morehead), and the Elliott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office worked together to obtain and serve an arrest warrant on Brian Flannery, 57, of Olive Hill. Flannery was arrested in connection with the 2015 ambush-style murder of Kelly Glover, 49, of Olive Hill.
Flannery, from Tick Ridge Fork, faces a first-degree murder charged and is being lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.
KSP Morehead is continuing the investigation. More arrests are expected to follow, according to a press release.
