SANDY HOOK
Kentucky State Police Post 8 (Morehead) served an indictment warrant on an Olive Hill man involved in a cold case on Tuesday.
KSP arrested Randell Nichols, 63, in connection with the 2015 ambush-style murder of Kelly Glover, a 49-year-old Olive Hill man.
Nichols is charged with first-degree murder and is in the Rowan County Detention Center.
KSP Post 8 is continuing the investigation, according to a press release. More arrests are expected.
Fatal crash
in Scioto Co.
PORTSMOUTH
A Portsmouth woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 near milepost 3 in Scioto County, Ohio, on Tuesday evening.
Tracie C. Malone, 43, was attempting to enter the roadway from a private drive when her vehicle was struck by another travling northbound on U.S. 23. Malone was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center before being moved to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where she died, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to OSHP, Malone was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
Clay Township Fire/EMS and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.