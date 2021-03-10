MOREHEAD
A multi-vehicle collision involving four individuals happened at around 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Morehead.
Armando Cintron, according to Kentucky State Police Post 8 (Morehead), of Nashville, was traveling south on Ky. 801 in a 2016 Dodge Ram. He was making a left turn, according to KSP, when he crossed into the path of Johnny Rice, of Flemingsburg. Rice was traveling north on Ky. 801 in a 2014 Ford pickup. As a result, Rice’s vehicle stuck a 2019 Dodge Ram operated by Duane Carpenter, of Morehead.
Air Methods and Air Evac transported Rice and his passenger, Lakeisha Wallace, of Morehead, to the University of Kentucky for treatment to their injuries.
Cintron and Carpenter refused treatment at the scene.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Rowan County EMS, Morehead Fire and Rescue and Farmers Fire and Rescue assisted KSP.
KSP Post 8 continues to investigate the crash.
OVP Health receives $900K grant
HUNTINGTON
OVP Health, based in Huntington, has received a grant of $900,000 from the Alcohol and Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Lawrence, Scioto and Adams counties to fund inpatient addiction care at the OVP HEALTH Recovery Center, in South Point, for patients from those counties who are unable to pay for care, according to an OVP press release.
The grant, which will be distributed in two annual installments of $450,000, is part of a larger grant awarded to ADAMHS boards throughout the state of Ohio from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), stemming from an allocation of State Opioid Response (SOR) federal funds.
To be eligible for payment assistance, which covers most costs associated with care at the OVP HEALTH Recovery Center, patients must be uninsured, unable to pay for care and current residents of Lawrence, Scioto or Adams counties.
Visit ovphealth.com for more information.
Ready to Work program rolling
ASHLAND
The Ready to Work (RTW) program at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) gives students the opportunity to pursue an education while obtaining work experiences though services that include work-study opportunities, support services and academic and employment counseling, according to an ACTC press release.
Two recent RTW students have found success as a part of their experiences with the program. One student, Zandra Nobles, created her own online clothing business, which is totally family-run. She completed an Associate in Arts at ACTC and went on to complete a Bachelor’s degree.
Another student, Jon Haffer, completed his RTW work study with a local business and was hired by that business while still a student.
RTW at ACTC has served the community for more than 20 years, according to the school.
RTW is designed to assist low-income parents that are enrolled at a KCTCS institution, a former KCTCS student seeking employment, working with Kentucky Skills U or on a high school diploma or have a barrier to enrolling at KCTCS, such as student debt.
RTW offers support for students to balance family, work and school, potential work study opportunities, advocacy and mentoring, access to day care and transportation assistance and employment skills training.
RTW serves Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence Counties.
RTW is a partnership between the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services, Department for Community Based Services.
Greenup Fiscal Meeting moved
GREENUP
The Greenup County Fiscal Court meeting for April will take place on Monday, April 12, instead of Tuesday, April 13.