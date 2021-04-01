WEST LIBERTY
Kentucky State Police are investigating a two vehicle Monday crash that resulted in the death of a 72-year-old man, according to a news release.
State Police said Larry Miller, of Berea, was pronounced dead after his 2015 Kia crossed the center line on Ky. 9009 in Morgan County, striking a 1996 Peterbilt Truck head-on.
The collision is under investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 8 in Morehead.
KSP was assisted by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County EMS and Morgan County Fire.
Gallery offers
2nd Look
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. today for another opportunity to see the exhibit “Women in the Arts.”
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
ACTC Machining
program gets grant
ASHLAND
The Computerized Manufacturing and Machining program at Ashland Community and Technical College has received its second $10,000 scholarship grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.
Three students are using the scholarship fund, which can be used for tuition, books, students’ personal National Institute for Metalworking Skills account, cost of individual NIMS credentials and required tools for the program.
Dan Pancake, CMM program coordinator, stressed the importance of the scholarship.
"This vital program has been experiencing low enrollment for many years all over the country so this grant is a tool used to increase awareness, enrollment and success in the CMM program,” he said.
ACTC offers two diplomas and three certificates to prepare graduates for machine shop employment. Certificate and diploma credits may be applied toward an associate in applied science degree in general ocupational/technical studies. Degree and diploma credential programs are four semesters; certificates can be earned in as little as one semester .
The Gene Haas Foundation’s primary goal is to build skills in the machining industry by providing scholarships for machine technology students.
For more information, email Pancake at danny.pancake@kctcs.edu.
Blood drive
in Wurtland
WURTLAND
Kentucky Blood Center will conduct a blood drive on Wednesday, April 7, at Wurtland Church of God’s gymnasium. Visit kybloodcenter.org to register or for more information.
Drop-off closed today
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Roads Department’s drop-off station for tree-related debris from winter storms will be closed today for Good Friday.
‘Trooper Teddy’ project
FRANKFORT
Kentucky State Police (KSP) hopes shoppers will consider including a Trooper Teddy Bear in their Easter baskets this year.
The bears will sell for $14.99 through Sunday. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Trooper Teddy Project, which provides teddy bears to children in traumatic situations such as a car crash, exposure to drugs, or domestic abuse cases which frequently result in the arrest of a parent.
KSP Spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory says the “Trooper Teddy” Project is designed to develop trust between officers and children.
Gregory says the program does not utilize state dollars and relies solely on donations and the sale of bears to sustain it.
Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold for $14.99 plus shipping during the promotion. To avoid a shipping fee, citizens have the option to pick up their bear at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort or at any KSP Post location.
Visit https://trooperteddy.square.site/ if interested in purchasing a bear.
MEETING
April 15 at 5:30 p.m.: The Boyd County School District’s local planning committee will convene for the district facilities plan. The meeting will be virtual and may be viewed by the public at the following link: https://meet.google.com/rpk-jphv-gem.