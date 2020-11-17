Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, announced the Ashland/Huntington West KOA Holiday has earned the 2021 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.
These awards were presented on Tuesday at KOA’s Annual International Convention.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana, in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
KOA is celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2020. To find out more about this KOA, or any of the other 515 KOAs in the U.S. or Canada, go to www.KOA.com.
Dementia workshops to be offered
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer the following caregiver support groups via telephone: Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and noon; and Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Other programs online include:
• “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research,” a one-hour virtual program, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday.
• “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” will be at noon Dec. 8 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
• “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's” will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 8.
• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior” will be at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
• “Dementia Conversations” will be at noon Dec. 10.
To register, call (800) 272-3900.