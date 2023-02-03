KLC presents grants to Ashland, Louisa
The Kentucky League of Cities presented the City of Ashland and the City of Louisa with a 2022 Liability Grant, according to a news release.
KLC members receive money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer, stated the release.
The City of Ashland will use the money to replace meter lids to meet KLC Insurance Services guidelines.
The City of Louisa will use the money to repair and replace sidewalks.
“We appreciate the Kentucky League of Cities providing this grant to help our city continue to protect our citizens and those who visit Louisa,” said Harold Slone, Louisa’s mayor and a KLC Board of Directors member. “Our partnership with KLC is a valuable one, and we thank the leadership and staff for their service to Kentucky’s cities.”
KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
KY seeks to relocate historic bridge
LOUISA
Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year.
The Georges Creek Bridge, which was closed to traffic in 2019, is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County. The Parker pony truss bridge was built in 1924 and is distinguishable by two closely set arches connected by a series of steel beams, the Transportation Cabinet said in a statement.
Officials are seeking a city, county, historic preservation organization, or other entity that can preserve and reuse the bridge. Interested parties should submit letters of interest and proposals for the bridge before April 7.
“This bridge has great character, and while it is functionally obsolete by today’s standards, it could still make a wonderful addition to a park or hiking trail,” engineer Mary Westfall-Holbrook said.
If the bridge is not moved, it will be documented for historical purposes and then demolished.
Part of KY 3298 to close
OLIVE HILL
State highway crews will temporarily close part of Ky. 3298 in Olive Hill next week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, crews will shut down Ky. 3298 between the 5 and 6 mile markers (near Jarvis Branch) to dig through the highway and replace a drainage pipe underneath, according to the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
The road will be closed to all traffic at the work site until about 4:30 p.m. Drivers should detour using Ky. 182 (Grahn Road) and U.S. 60, or seek alternate routes.
Meeting
MEETING
Wednesday at 10 a.m.:
The Sanitation District No. 4 board meeting scheduled for today has been rescheduled. The meeting is now on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at the main office at 239 W. Little Garner Road.