ASHLAND
The Ashland Kiwanis Breakfast Club is hosting its annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church (1700 Winchester Ave.).
Breakfast will consist of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, and your choice of beverages. Curbside or take-out orders are available. There will be limited seating indoors (mask required).
Cost is $8 per adult, $4 per child (3-12) and children under 3 are free.
According to Club President Dr. Desmond Barrett, 100% of funds benefit youth programs and projects in the community.
“Currently we support three Key Clubs (high school), one Builders Club (middle school), one K-Kids (elementary) and Bring Up Grades Program in three school districts,” Barrett said. “The Breakfast Club is committed to supporting the youth of our community so they can be the leaders of tomorrow.”
In honor of Pastor's Appreciation Month, the club is providing free breakfast to pastors.
Library to offer
craft activities
GREENUP
The Greenup County Public Library will offer several crafting opportunities.
• Craft Night will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Flatwoods branch. Crafts offered will include holiday ornaments, macramé plant holders and DIY Scrunchies.
• Family Night Ornament Painting with The Pottery Place allows families to
paint a ceramic ornament for Christmas at no cost; additional ornaments will be $9. Ornaments will be left that night to be glazed and fired by The Pottery Place. Families will receive a call when ornaments are available for pickup.
The event at the Greenup branch will be at 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15; there is a limit of 25 per session and signup is from Nov. 1-12.
The event at the Flatwoods branch will be at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16; there is a limit of 25 per session and signup is fr Nov. 1-12.
The event at the McKell branch will be at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8; there is a limit of 20 and signup closes on Nov. 5.
Those who sign up and can't attended are ask to call.
• Fall Craft Night at the Greenup branch will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Participants will make a holiday wreath and Santas from coffee cans. The class is for those 16 and older.
Trunk or Treats
coming up
ASHLAND
Trunk or Treat events are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 31, in Ashland and Chesapeake.
Ashland First Church of the Nazarene will conduct a Trunk or Treat at 2201 Bath Ave. from 5-7 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and candy. Photos will be taken.
St. Ann Catholic Church will have its Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m. at 310 3rd Avenue in Chesapeake, Ohio. All are welcome.
MEETING
Tuesday, Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m.: Ashland Independent Schools Local Planning Committee, Board Office, 1820 Hickman Street.