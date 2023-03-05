Kiwanis pancake breakfast March 18
ASHLAND
The Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club will have its annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 18, in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Ashland, at the corner of 17th Street and Winchester Avenue.
Meals will be served from 7 a.m. to noon. The all-you-can eat menu choices include pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee.
Tickets are $8 for those 12 and older, and $4 for those aged 4 through 11. There is no charge for those 3 and younger. In appreciation for their service to the community, first responders in fire and police agencies and EMTs will not be charged for their meals.
Tickets can be purchased from any club member or at the door. For free delivery, call (606) 465-5741.
The breakfast is one of the largest fundraisers for the club with proceeds helping to fund youth programs and other projects for any community. For any questions about the breakfast, call Bill Burch at (606) 928-7114.
Ky. 2078 closed near Olive Hill for pipe work
OLIVE HILL
State highway crews continue to replace drainage pipes on Ky. 2078 (Garvin Ridge) near Olive Hill in Carter County, and the road remains closed through next week. Currently:
• Ky. 2078 is closed around mile marker 1 on the west side of Garvin Ridge church. Crews will replace several pipes underneath the highway through Friday, March 10. The road will remain closed at work locations until complete. Motorists should detour using U.S. 60 through Globe or seek alternate routes.
• Ky. 2078 on the east side of Garvin Ridge church has reopened after crews completed drainage repairs and replaced 11 pipes under the highway.
The work is necessary to maintain proper drainage along the state highway and is being done in advance of a blacktop resurfacing project scheduled for this summer.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
MEETING
Monday at 5 p.m.: Greenup County School Board, special meeting, Central Office.