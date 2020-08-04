ASHLAND
King’s Daughters has welcomed gastroenterologist Diane Settles, M.D., who joins the medical staff from Our Lady of Bellefonte Physician Services.
Settles joins gastroenterologists Cheryl Bascom, M.D., Arthur Gaing, M.D., and Garfield Grandison, M.D., at KDMS Gastroenterology.
Dr. Settles completed medical school at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Alabama/Birmingham Hospital, where she served as chief medical resident, and gastroenterology fellowship at Indiana University Hospital/Indiana University, where she served as chief fellow.
Settles is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialty certification in gastroenterology.
Gastroenterologists specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, pancreas, liver, gallbladder and biliary system.
Dr. Settles’ office is in Suite 320 of Medical Plaza B, 613 23rd Street in Ashland. Call (606) 408-8200 for more information. New patients are welcome.
Race Days lunch Friday
RACELAND
The Race Days Lunch for Friday will be barbecue, cole slaw, baked beans and a drink for $5. It will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center or one may have it delivered by calling (606) 585-8087.
Race Days is also taking pre-orders for barbecue by the pound for $6. Anyone who wishes to buy by the pound must pre-order by today by calling (606) 585-8087.
All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.
MEETING
The FIVCO ADD Executive Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the FIVCO ADD office, practicing social distancing.
Anyone else wishing to participate in the meeting as an observer can do so through Zoom. The Executive Committee is comprised of Louisa Mayor Harold Slone, Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter, Keith Walker, Jim Garthee, Allen Gillum, Gayle Smith, Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore and Ron McCloud.
Those who wish to meet via Zoom should contact the office for a link.