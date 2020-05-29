RUSSELL
King’s Daughters announced it will open Urgent Care Center Russell and KDMS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (399 Diederich Blvd.) on Monday.
“We are very excited to be able to improve access to urgent care and orthopedic services for our patients in Greenup County,” said Ryan Ison, vice president, King’s Daughters Integrated Practices. “King’s Daughters has an exceptional team of physicians and providers, and we are proud to offer great quality care all across the region.”
Former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital orthopedic surgeon Jarrod Smith, M.D., has joined the King’s Daughters orthopedic team. He is inviting his Greenup County patients to see him in the new Russell office. Appointments may be made by calling (606) 920-9402.
Orthopedic surgeons George Aitken, M.D., Steven Carawan, M.D., Michael Chambers, M.D., and Sinan Ozgur, M.D., who are based in the Ashland office, will also see patients at the Russell location.
King’s Daughters Urgent Care Center Russell provides care for non-life threatening medical conditions such as colds, flu, sore throats, migraines, fevers or rashes; injuries such as sprains, back pain, cuts and burns, broken bones or eye injuries; acute management of high blood pressure; removal of foreign objects; and stings or bites, according to a Friday press release.
Patients will be screened upon arrival and will wait in their vehicles until their exam room is ready.
Urgent Care patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day. Call (606) 324-8060 for more information.
Photo exhibit aims at COVID-19
LEXINGTON
A photography exhibit is open to all Kentuckians and aims to capture the spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings of Kentucky dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The exhibit, titled “Here Today … a photo essay of Kentucky during COVID-19,” is sponsored by Arts Connect.
Kentuckians are invited to submit a photographic image taken during these times that responds to but is not limited to one of these themes:
• Helpers and Heroes
• Your New Normal
• Love in the time of Covid-19 (Acts of Kindness)
• Humor as a form of Healing
One hundred shortlisted portraits will be featured in a virtual exhibition and a selection of images will be shown in a physical location later.
Entry fee is $10, 40% of which will be donated to the Artist Relief Trust that has been created to provide rapid response microgrants to Kentucky artists who are experiencing financial difficulties meeting basic needs.
It is open to all ages and abilities. Images must involve people and can be taken on phones or with cameras. Each image will be assessed on the strength of the emotional experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise. Photographs must be taken in Kentucky.
An Overall Winner will receive $500; online voting will determine People's Choice award for $200.
Closing date for submissions is July 6.
For more information, email Kate@artsconnectlex.org.
MEETING
Boyd County Cooperative District Board meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
