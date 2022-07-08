KDMC adds chat feature
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Health System announced the addition of a way to interact with its team, according to a press release.
KD Chat will connect users directly with the King’s Daughters Access Center team with a number of options. Among those are scheduling a primary care physician appointment, scheduling a screening mammogram and scheduling a COVID test or COVID vaccine. It can be accessed via a computer, tablet or smart phone.
The chat feature went live on kingsdaughtershealth.com on July 6.
The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The access center employs more than 90 scheduling experts, according to King’s Daughters Health System.
Ky. 752 to be closed Tuesday
CATLETTSBURG
The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close Ky. 752 (Durbin Road) on Tuesday, July 12, 3 miles from Bear Creek and U.S. 23 in the 5800 block in Boyd County, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in order to replace a culvert.
During the closure, through traffic may detour using U.S. 23 and Friendship Road (Ky. 757) through Bear Creek, or other local routes.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
MEETINGS
Monday
Raceland-Worthington Board of Education special meeting, 5 p.m. Central Office, 100 Rams Blvd., Raceland.
Tuesday
City of Raceland Council, 7 p.m. community center, 711 Chinn Street, Raceland.
Thursday
Boyd County Ag Development Council, 5 p.m. Boyd Co. Conservation Office.
Staff reports