Kentucky Power has issued updates over the past four days as high wind, sleet and snow hit the area, causing power issues throughout the region.
About 8,000 Kentucky Power customers were left without power, according to the company. More than 95% of those customers were restored by late Saturday.
The remaining customers were scheduled to be restored by late Sunday, with a few lingering cases going into Monday. As the snow melts, there is the potential for additional damage and outages as was the case Saturday
Crews found numerous broken poles, downed wires and fallen trees during the assessment phase. Road conditions continue to be treacherous in certain areas.
Various parts of the eastern Kentucky territory reported snow fall ranging from four to eight inches and in some areas on Christmas Eve. The snow was wet and heavier than forecasted, which is the type that can wreak havoc on electrical systems.
Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to the Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.
Customers may also get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on the Kentucky Power Facebook page and @KentuckyPower on Twitter.
