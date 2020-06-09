ASHLAND
Kentucky Power recently completed emergency inspections on electrical equipment that provides power to more than 44 critical facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes. Company leaders took the precautionary step out of an abundance of caution to ensure grid reliability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams inspected 46 circuits throughout Kentucky Power’s 20-county service territory, looking for potential concerns such as tree limbs too close to lines or other equipment problems that could cause unexpected outages.
“Even though hospitals and other care facilities typically have generators, we are doing everything we can to avoid power outages for all of our customers, especially for our health care customers who are operating 24 hours a day caring for sick and elderly patients,” Everett Phillips, vice president -distribution region operations, said.
While routine inspections take place year-round, circuits serving critical customers are a priority and received extra attention because of the pandemic. Power company personnel typically inspect 50 percent of circuits annually, but inspectors evaluated all circuits feeding hospitals and nursing homes over the spring. As workers identified problems, repairs occurred immediately or crews prepared a plan to expedite needed work.
Kentucky Power also put in place other assistance for customers during the pandemic crisis. Since the crisis began, Kentucky Power has temporarily suspended disconnections for non-payment. The company suspended processing fees for credit or debit cards through July 19 to give customers more options to pay balances owed. Customers should make every effort to keep their accounts current during the period while disconnections are suspended.
Customers anticipating problems paying electric bills should call Kentucky Power’s customer solutions center at (800) 572-1113.
The AEP Foundation, along with Kentucky Power, has donated nearly $150,000 to food banks and other agencies to help with relief efforts related to the pandemic. To date, the following contributions have been made:
Team Kentucky Fund, $50,000
God’s Pantry Food Bank, $45,000
Facing Hunger Food Bank, $20,000
United Way of Northeast Kentucky, $11,232
Save the Children Federation, $10,000
Pike County Senior Citizens Program, $5,000
New Hope Church, $5,000
Krauss concert
has been canceled
HUNTINGTON
The Alison Krauss performance at Mountain Health Arena, originally scheduled for May 5 and postponed, has been canceled.
All tickets will be automatically refunded via their original point of purchase.
If tickets were purchased through ticketmaster.com, it may take up to 30 days to receive a refund. If tickets were purchased at the arena box office, call (304) 696-5990.
Alzheimer’s
workshop set
LEXINGTON
A workshop titled “Virtual Family Caregiver Workshop” will be offered online from 9 a.m. to noon on June 19.
The specialized program for family caregivers will provide information about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
Registration is required; call (800) 272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3beNg0V.
Members Choice
recognized
CHARLOTTE, N.C.
DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, has released its 2020 analysis of the healthiest credit unions in America, and it recognized Members Choice Credit Union.
“It is such an honor to have Members Choice Credit Union recognized among the healthiest credit unions in America,” said Cheryl Deborde, President/CEO for Members Choice Credit Union. “Receiving an A-plus rating shows our commitment to excellence.”
DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of more than 10,000 banks and credit unions in the United States once per quarter. To determine credit union ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan-to-reserve ratios.
For an explanation of the DepositAccounts financial health analysis and it’s history, visit https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/health.aspx. Learn more about Members Choice Credit Union at mccu.net.
Members Choice
hosts treasure hunt
ASHLAND
The inaugural Members Choice CU Hometown Treasure Hunt kicked off on June 1 and is ongoing.
The small plastic Treasure Hunt piggy bank is hidden in an area that is open to the public in Boyd County. The person who finds it will win $1,000. Clues are posted three to four times weekly on Facebook (Members Choice CU page) with bonus clues on Instagram (@Members.Choice.CU) throughout the month.
Visit mccu.net/hometown-hunt-2020 for contest rules.