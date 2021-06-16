ASHLAND
King’s Daughters announced the opening of a drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic beginning Monday.
The clinic, which will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be at King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Lab, 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are required.
“We know there are a lot of people in the community who want to receive the COVID vaccine but haven’t yet because of their work schedules, mobility issues, or fear of crowds,” said Shelly Baier, RN, BSN, director of clinical and quality services at King’s Daughters. The drive-thru clinic helps address those problems.
The J&J vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older. The vaccination is free and available to anyone regardless of state of residence.
King’s Daughters continues to provide the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines through its Vaccine Clinic located at 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell. Only the Pfizer vaccine has received EUA for individuals age 12 and up. The Russell clinic is open on Fridays; appointments are required.
To schedule an appointment at either vaccine location, call the COVID hotline at (606) 408-COVD (2683).
Trench safety Friday
ASHLAND
A trench safety stand down and demonstration with the Catlettsburg Refinery, Ashland Fire Department, Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Office of Emergency Management and OSHA is set for Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the AFD Training Center at 1026 Front Street.
The event’s purpose is to help raise public awareness of trench safety and allow members of the Refinery Emergency Response Team and Ashland Fire Department to train in trench rescue.
The fire department will host the event, which features two trenches dug by the city of Ashland to allow the MPC Safety Department to present an exhibit on both safe and hazardous trenching practices.