ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Medical Center announced it has donated 30 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to first responders and community organizations in eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
The donations have been made in recognition of National Hospital Week, May 10-16, and in thanks for the many community members and organizations that have helped King’s Daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AEDs are medical devices that can deliver an electrical shock to an individual suffering from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a condition that affects more than 350,000 Americans each year. Only about 10% of people who experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting survive. The AEDs are being distributed next week.
This is the second year for the AED donation program, which is funded through the sale of special heart month T-shirts to King’s Daughters team members and the community. Last year, King’s Daughters was able to purchase and donate 25 AEDs with proceeds from the sale.
This year’s recipients include the following: Bellefonte Police Department (2); Big Sandy Fire Department (2); Coal Grove Fire Department (1); Fallsburg Fire Department, Lawrence County (1); Firebrick Volunteer Fire Department, Greenup/Lewis County (1); Inez Volunteer Fire Department (1); Ironton Fire Department (1); Little Sandy Fire District (2); Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department, Greenup County (2); Maloneton Volunteer Fire Department, Greenup County (2); Oldtown Volunteer Fire Department, Greenup County (2); Portsmouth Fire Department (2); Raceland Fire Department (2); Russell Fire Department (2); Russell Police Department (2); South Shore Police Department (1); South Shore Volunteer Fire Department (1); Worthington Fire Department (2); and Boyd County Senior Center (1).
The kits, which include the defibrillator, two batteries, adult and pediatric pads, miscellaneous supplies, and a hard-shell carrying case, were delivered to the recipient organizations over the past two weeks.
The AEDs were awarded based on community need, with an emphasis on first-responders and location.
Project to rebuild Ky. 207 moving forward
GREENUP
Plans to rebuild Ky. 207 in Greenup County will move forward this year as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers begin final design of the proposed highway improvement project.
Residents and landowners along the 5-mile project area, between the Industrial Parkway (Ky. 67) and Ky. 693 in Flatwoods, will receive surveys and letters in the mail soon — if they haven’t already — about important environmental and archeological studies.
Engineers began planning the project in 2010, followed by community meetings in 2011 that featured roadway widening and safety improvement alternatives. Since then, the Transportation Cabinet has refined its plans for the project and sought funding authorization in the state’s highway plan.
This year, engineers will complete environmental studies and begin final design — the next step in the project lifecycle. To complete the studies, engineers and archaeologists must survey each landowner affected by property relocations. Federal law requires such analysis to determine whether a project would place an undue burden on low-income or minority populations. Information is kept confidential.
Once studies are complete, engineers can finalize highway design, begin purchasing right of way and relocating utilities. Construction is expected to begin in 2026 or thereafter, subject to availability of funding. When complete, the proposed $50 million project will rebuild Ky. 207 — mostly along its current route — with wider travel lanes, fewer hills and curves, and improved intersections to increase safety and boost traffic capacity between downtown Flatwoods and the Industrial Parkway.
Visit transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine for more information.
Town Center offers online shopping experience
ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center is bringing the shopping experience from the mall into the home.
Through Washington Prime Group’s, the mall’s parent company’s, Well Picked Goods initiative, guests can shop online for a curated selection of local trends and quarantine must-haves — all from home.
The Well Picked Goods spotlight features products handpicked by General Manager Vicki Ramey.
Some of the items include: A Kentucky crossbody bag from Belk; a gift card to Gr8r Gaming; a bandana jumper from OshKosh B’gosh; a graphic tee from Maurice’s; leather boots from Buckle; and several other products from places like Finish Line, Bath & Body Works, JOANN Fabric and Rose & Remington.
Each week, Washington Prime Group will roll out a new spotlight, featuring a different town center and products.
All featured items are available for purchase online. Guests who purchase a total of at least $100 worth of items from retailers from May 15-29 will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card.
Visit https://ashlandtowncenter.com/well-picked-goods for offer terms and conditions.