GRAYSON
The Kentucky Christian University (KCU) Yancey School of Nursing announces that NursePractitionerOnline.com ranked its Online MSN/ Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program one of the top 10 programs in the nation for 2021, according to a press release.
KCU has the only online MSN/FNP program in the Tri-State region and in Kentucky that received such recognition, stated the release.
Established in 2001, the KCU Yancey School of Nursing views the nursing profession as a ministry of compassionate, competent and comprehensive physical, psychosocial and spiritual caring, according to the release.
NursePractitionerOnline.com created its rankings methodology by building a database of online nurse practitioner programs of all degree levels and specializations across the U.S., through various means, including making a number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
The KCU Online FNP Program enables students to take and pay for one course at a time, with a total of 14 courses delivered over seven semesters.
Visit www.kcunursing.com for more information.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Nov. 3 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Norma Meek; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Kay Memmer.
Farmers Market closed
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Farmers Market is closed for the season at all locations.