GRAYSON LAKE
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) will host the 21st Annual Jonathan Ferguson Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, May 2. The event will raise money for the Jonathan Ferguson Fund and the Continuing the Legacy Foundation.
The event will be held at the Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake. It will include a luncheon and door prizes, and an 18-hole scramble. Continental breakfast at the course and registration begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Participants will enter various competitions held in conjunction with the tournament for prizes, including hole-in-one, longest drive and closest to the pin contests.
Jonathan's diagnosis of cancer, passion for helping children, and interest in golf, sparked the start of this tournament by Pat Ferry in 2001. Since then, the event has become MCCU’s most significant yearly fundraiser and has generated over $100,000 to promote and assist the youth in our community. This year all funds raised from the golf benefit will be able to fund multiple projects for pediatric oncology patients in Eastern Kentucky.
“The Jonathan Ferguson Memorial Golf Tournament has become a fun and important annual event to support local children,” Business Development Manager Tiffany Black said. “Thanks to the generosity of the many people who make it successful, we can make a significant difference in the community.”
This event is scheduled for rain or shine.
The Legacy Foundation will be the "Presenting Co-Sponsors" for the event, continuing their long tradition of partnering with MCCU on projects and programs that benefit the community.
For more information, contact Tiffany Black at (606) 326-7069 or at tblack@mccu.net.
MEETING
Today at 6 p.m.: City of Raceland Council, special meeting, community center.