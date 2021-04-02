ASHLAND
Beginning Monday, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine to individuals 18 and older. To make an appointment, visit www.abchdkentucky.com or the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department Facebook page.
KBC drive
in Olive Hill
OLIVE HILL
Kentucky Blood Center, which provides blood to 70-plus Kentucky hospitals, relies on volunteer donors to roll up their sleeves as often as possible to help meet the needs of neighbors battling injury and illness.
In a time where many are saying, “Something’s gotta give,” KBC said it appreciates the thousands of individuals who roll up their sleeves and answer the call to give blood. As a thank you, KBC donors at an upcoming mobile will receive a T-shirt.
The upcoming drive is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene’s fellowship hall at 510 Jordan Court in Olive Hill.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip (kybloodcenter.org).
Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
Single-dose
vaccine in Lawrence
KITTS HILL, OHIO
The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 and older every other week from April 6 to May 18.
The vaccines will be administered at Mamre Baptist Church (2367 County Road 182 in Kitts Hill, Ohio) on the following dates: April 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; May 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and May 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic to schedule an appointment or for more information. You may also call (740) 593-0175, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance in setting up your appointment. Appointments may also be made by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Community Health Programs will also be having COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Washington, Morgan, Meigs, Vinton and Perry counties. Visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic for a complete schedule.
KBC drives at KDMC
ASHLAND
Blood donations are desperately needed to prevent local shortages, according to a release from King’s Daughters Medical Center. Healthy individuals are asked to donate at the upcoming KBC drives on the following dates:
• Monday, April 12, 12:30-6 p.m.: King’s Daughters Health Education Center, Lexington Avenue Parking Garage (2201 Lexington Ave.)
• Tuesday, April 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: King’s Daughters Family Care Center, Ironton (912 Park Ave.).
Complete a health history questionnaire using KBC’s QuickPass tool on the day of your drive. This will help reduce the amount of time spent at the blood drive, potentially allowing more donors to contribute. Donors will need to bring an ID. As a thank you, the KBC will give all donors a free T-shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.
During the drives, special precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all donors and KBC personnel. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment in advance because space is limited due to social distancing requirements. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment, go to kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
LIHEAP extended
through April 15
FRANKFORT
Community Action Agencies across Kentucky have extended the enrollment period for the Crisis Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Applications for the Crisis Component will now be accepted through April 15 or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Qualified residents should apply at their local Community Action Agency. To locate your local office, call 1-800-456-3452.
To utilize the Crisis Component, applicants must have a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, as well as have received a “disconnect” notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane. Additionally, this year applicants can also apply if they have a late or overdue amount or if they are on an arrearage payment plan.
The applicant must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent. Crisis applicants who participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program would be eligible if they are within 10 days of running out of pre-paid electric services.
For everyone’s safety, Community Action Agencies may provide special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask that LIHEAP applicants follow safety protocols. Because these may change and vary between counties, applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action office for more information.
Visit www.CAPKY.org for more information about LIHEAP.
PrimaryPlus coming to Grayson
GRAYSON
A new medical complex is under construction in Grayson that is expected to have a big impact on the community and region.
The $5 million medical complex will become the 12th location of PrimaryPlus, which is a Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) member. PrimaryPlus is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), or community health center as they are commonly called. A video story focusing on the project and PrimaryPlus is posted at the Kentucky Primary Care Association Facebook page.
MEETING
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: The Boyd County Republican Party will convene, as it does on the second Thursday of each month, at Giovanni’s at 724 Greenup Ave. in Ashland. The meeting will last no longer than an hour. Relevant items will be discussed as Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston, possibly as well as local state representatives, will speak. Anyone wishing to dine should arrive at 5 p.m.