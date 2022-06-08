Job fair today at Town Center
ASHLAND
A free, multi-employer job far will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Ashland Town Center.
For more information, call (606) 920-2024.
Auditions set for June 27
HUNTINGTON
Auditions for “The Musical Return to the Forbidden Planet” will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 27 at reGeneration Church.
The production by Alchemy Theatre Troupe will be presented Aug. 25 through Sept. 4.
Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a song and wear dance clothes.
The show is a musical based on the campy sci-fi movie and Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” The show will be a part of this year’s West Virginia Shakespeare Festival in Barboursville.
Songs in the show include “Wipeout,” “Good Vibrations,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Teenager in Love,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll” and “Born to be Wild.”
Mike Murdock is director.
Special live event aids AARF
ASHLAND
A national rescue advocate will assist Ashland Animal Rescue Fund in a project from 6 to 10 p.m. June 14.
Kris Rotonda of Jordan’s Way will be part of a live fundraiser on Facebook, during which time various stunts and events will occur.
Rontonda began his project after his dog, Jordan, died in 2018 from cancer.
Jordan’s Way is a nonprofit that started the 50 State Tour to bring awareness and help raise funds for shelters.
Donations go directly to the shelter at 12365 Kevin Ave.
Greenup office closed Monday
GREENUP
The Greenup County Extension Office will be closed Monday in observance of the Juneteenth.
The office will reopen on Tuesday.
Staff reports