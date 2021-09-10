ASHLAND
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department have opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 16. Appointments for the J&J vaccine are from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and take about 20 minutes.
Boyd County recently eclipsed 40% of the population vaccinated.
“This is a step in the right direction, but we can do better,” said the health department in a release.
Visit vaccinefinder.org or visit the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department Facebook page for more information on how to schedule.
Tour, speaker at
Tri-State Bible
SOUTH POINT
The Ironton Area Ministerial Association is inviting area ministers to meet Rev. Rex Howe, who accepted the unanimous vote as 6th President of Tri-State Bible College in August 2020.
A 2006 graduate of the college with a B.A. in Bible/Theology, Howe is the keynote speaker for an event scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, at noon. Lunch will be served, and there will be a tour of the school, which is at 506 Margaret Street in South Point.
Tri-State Bible College is an independent, non-denominational, co-educational institution of higher education in the traditional Bible college model.
Church to dedicate
community hall
ASHLAND
First Presbyterian Church of Ashland will dedicate its Bethesda Community Hall on Sept. 26.
Worship will be at 10:50 a.m., with a reception to follow.
The church is at 1600 Winchester Ave.
ACTC honoring
Hispanic Heritage
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will host several informational sessions in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
Scheduled events include:
• Sept. 17, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Overview of Hispanic/Latino history.
• Sept. 24, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Discussion of stereotypes and social aspects of Hispanic life.
• Oct. 1, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Outline of Hispanic traditions
• Oct. 8, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Hispanic sports and health.
• Oct. 15, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Hispanic festivals, culture and food with contest and prizes.
Event locations will be announced on the ACT Facebook page.
For more information, email Kevin Harrison at kevin.harrison@kctcs.edu.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte County Club bridge winners for Sept. 8 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Judy Fields; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Juanita Ditty.