IRONTON

The Ironton Rotary Club will have its annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at the Knights of Columbus at 2101 S. Third Street in Ironton. Drive-through and take-out options are available as well as eat in at the Knights of Columbus. Donation is $6.

Also the Lawrence County Health Department will be on site from 8 a.m. to noon offering COVID and flu vaccines.

 

BCC bridge

winners named

ASHLAND

Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 23 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Judy Fannin; third — Norma  Meek; fourth — Jody Lowman.

Winners for Feb. 9 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Norma Meek; third — Judy Fannin; fourth — Kay Memmer.

 

Old-time music

album coming

IRONTON

June Appal Recordings announced an old-time music album by Ashland native Matthew Stallard.

The album is called “Hobe,”a musical tribute to his grandfather, Hobart “Hobe”Stallard —a well-known musician in and around Ironton. “Hobe”was produced by Chance McCoy of Old Crow Medicine Show.

Matthew Stallard is a retired English professor from Ohio University who grew up in Ashland.

Visit juneappalrecordings.bandcamp.com to pre-order or for more information. Follow @juneappalrecordings on Twitter.

