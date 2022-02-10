IRONTON
The Ironton Rotary Club will have its annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at the Knights of Columbus at 2101 S. Third Street in Ironton. Drive-through and take-out options are available as well as eat in at the Knights of Columbus. Donation is $6.
Also the Lawrence County Health Department will be on site from 8 a.m. to noon offering COVID and flu vaccines.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 23 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Judy Fannin; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Jody Lowman.
Winners for Feb. 9 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Norma Meek; third — Judy Fannin; fourth — Kay Memmer.
Old-time music
album coming
IRONTON
June Appal Recordings announced an old-time music album by Ashland native Matthew Stallard.
The album is called “Hobe,” a musical tribute to his grandfather, Hobart “Hobe” Stallard — a well-known musician in and around Ironton. “Hobe” was produced by Chance McCoy of Old Crow Medicine Show.
Matthew Stallard is a retired English professor from Ohio University who grew up in Ashland.
Visit juneappalrecordings.bandcamp.com to pre-order or for more information. Follow @juneappalrecordings on Twitter.