Ironton police chief retires
IRONTON
Former Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner retired, officially calling it a career on Wednesday.
Wagner spend 26 years with the Ironton Police Department. In all, she was in law enforcement for 45 years.
According to WOWK, Wagner was the city’s first female chief of police.
The media outlet reported that an interim police chief will take the spot until the state exam in April.
Ohio lawmakers miss ballot cutoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio
Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution.
No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Supporters argue that raising the threshold from 50% to 60% for passing future constitutional amendments would foster consensus and stymie out-of-state interest groups.
Hundreds of voting rights, labor, environmental and faith groups have vowed to fight the measure, which they say is anti-democratic.
Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens told reporters last week that he does not believe the measure is dead, but that he opposed putting it before voters in an election where not all counties participate.
Lawmakers now face an Aug. 9 deadline to get the proposal before voters in November.
Ec. Dev. projects add jobs in Northern Ky.
FRANKFORT
A company’s expansion in northern Kentucky is creating more than 400 jobs in the region while bolstering the state’s logistics and distribution sector, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Whitehorse Freight added a new facility in Kenton County in response to growth and increased customer demand, the governor’s office said Tuesday. The $5.4 million investment includes the purchase of an existing building to increase the company’s operations and overall office space.
“Kentucky’s unique location and access to resources makes the commonwealth one of the most important distribution and logistics hubs in the country,” Beshear said.
In another project in northern Kentucky, Ancra Cargo cut the ribbon Tuesday on its newly renovated headquarters in Hebron. The $8 million project has created more than 50 new full-time jobs, a nearly 50% increase in the company’s staff, with potential for further growth, the governor’s office said.
Ancra Cargo is a designer and manufacturer of cargo securement systems for transportation.
Friday at 9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4, board meeting, main office, 239 W. Little Garner Road.
Staff, wire reports