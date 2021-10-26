IRONTON
The final Farmers Market will be this weekend.
The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 218 So. Second St.
Business reports
successful drive
SOUTH POINT
Armstrong’s Avenge Hunger Month project concluded this month, with a collection of 22,321 pounds of food and $15,219 in monetary donations.
In the last four years through the drive, Armstrong has collected more than 120,000 pounds of food and nearly $60,000 in monetary donations to share with community feeding programs. Avenge Hunger Month also helps to increase awareness of Armstrong’s Breaking Bread initiative to stock local food pantries and soup kitchens for their busy fall and winter seasons.
Locally, the South Point office continued its annual partnership with Backpack Buddies, a Lawrence County non-profit that serves school-aged children. Through the support of 17 area businesses, collection bins were placed and a total of 5,589 food items were collected and $242 was raised
Holiday doorhanger
class to be offered
WURTLAND
A holiday doorhanger painting class will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Greenup County Exension Office.
Cost is $25 and includes all supplies and instruction.
For more information or to register, call (606) 836-0201.
Rocco’s dinner for
Ceredo VFD, EMS
CEREDO
The 21st annual Sunday dinner to support the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Services will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the main Ceredo VFD station on 700 B St.
The fire department has teamed up with Restaurateur Rocco Muriale to raise money for improved emergency services.
The dinner menu will consist of Rocco’s famous spaghetti, bread and dessert. Cost is $5. Because of COVID-19, drive-thru, take-out and delivery will be offered. Call (304) 453-4808 for more information.
Spooks & Sweets
set for tonight
SUMMIT
Summit Nazarene Church will host an indoor trick-or-treat event called “Spooks & Sweets” today from 6-8 p.m.
Summit Nazarene is at 401 State Route 716.