IRONTON
Ironton In Bloom May Business of the Month is Nancy’s Place at 115 N. Third St.
The new medical office offers prenatal care, women’s health and pediatrics. Nancy’s Place was named for Nancy Lewis, nurse practitioner and director of nursing for the Community Action Organization.
The practice is staffed by Dr. Pearl Hennan-Hain, pediatric specialist; Dr. Brittany Kiser, family practitioner; Heather Mayville, certified nurse midwife; and Janie Carmon, licensed professional counselor.
The pediatrics office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The family practice is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Tuesdays.
To make an appointment, call (740) 302-1777.
Memory Days
pageant planned
GRAYSON
Deadline to enter the Miss Memory Days 2021 is May 19.
The pageant will be at 5 p.m. May 22 at East Carter High School gymnasium with divisions from baby to the Miss title for those 15 to 19.
There also is a Memory Days King and Queen competition for those with special needs. Spectators may vote for People's Choice.
Winners will be asked to participate in the Memory Days Parade, planned for 1 p.m. May 29.
For more information or to enter, email Heather Goodman at higoodman04@outlook.com, contact her on Facebook messenger or call (606) 316-5624. Applications also may be obtained at Wilma's Dress Shop or from any East Carter High School cheerleader.
Mother’s Day
flower sale set
IRONTON
Ironton in Bloom will have its annual Mother's Day Sale at the weekly farmers market, which will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Flowers will be for sale in the Splash Park parking lot.
Spring on Vernon Street will bring vendors to the street between Third and Fourth streets from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday market
planned
HUNTINGTON
Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose will host Second Saturday Market at Heritage Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the bakery and the gift shop, stores including Full Circle Gifts & Goods, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather and The Historic Hippie will be open.
Vendors will include:
• Handmade by Maylea, polymer clay jewelry.
• Sage Hollow Crafts, crochet stuffed animals and home goods.
• Amanda Hooser, stickers.
• Perfectly Imperfect Handmade Goods, leather jewelry and home goods.
• Heart Spun Handicrafts, handspun yarns.
• Ashley Morris, mixed media art.
• Myra Rollyson Yates/Suzanne Alexander, local authors.
• Zane Pinson, ceramics and mixed media art.
• Charlotte Tigchelaar, one-of-a-kind embroidery.
• Terry Buck, woodworking.
• Harbour House/Aly McGinnis, home goods.
• 2wicethemaddness, upcycled clothing and one-of-a-kind artwork.
• Carter Taylor Seaton, author.