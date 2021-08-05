ASHLAND
Institutions that are a part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College system’s indoor mask mandate will begin today, KCTCS President Dr. Paul Czarapata said.
The order applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. All in-person events scheduled on campus will still occur as planned.
Ashland Community and Technical College is part of the system.
For more information, visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-actc/.
Market plans
2nd Saturday
IRONTON
Ironton in Bloom will be at the Ironton Farmers Market with Second Saturday Treat Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14.
The organization will give away cooked corn on the cob and watermelon slices.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winner for Aug. 4 are: first — Clara Marcum; second — Cathy Hood; third — Cecile Freeman; fourth — Judy Fields.
Yard, bake sale
will be Saturday
HANGING ROCK
A yard sale and bake sale are planned for Saturday.
Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ’s rain-or-shine event will begin at 8 a.m.
The church is at 525 Ohio 650.