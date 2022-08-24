Impact Ashland at Unity Baptist
ASHLAND
Unity Baptist Church will host “Impact Ashland” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s free and open to the public.
The event will feature oil changes, haircuts, a car wash, an eyeglass clinic, shoulder and neck massage therapy, and a Kona Ice and block party.
King’s Daughters Medical Center, the Ashland Area YMCA and the Ashland Fire Department will be on hand to offer various information and services.
Goody bags, which will feature water, McDonald’s coffee, Aspen Dental items and Texas Roadhouse rolls, will be available.
Those interested can register at unitybaptistashland.com.
Unity Baptist Church is at 2320 29th Street in Ashland.
Church homecoming planned
ASHLAND
Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have its homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sept. 11.
Music will be presented by Chosen 4:13. The speaker will be the Rev. Russell Wright.
There will be no evening service.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
Storytellers of Appalachia Sept. 8
ASHLAND
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Conquest Books at 323 15th St.
The book of the month is “Appalachian Reckoning: A Region Responds to Hillbilly Elegy.”
The anthology is a collection of scholarship, prose, poetry and photography published by West Virginia University Press as a retort to the New York Times Best Seller, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance in 2018. The book was made into a Netflix movie starring Glenn Close, Amy Adams, and Gabriel Basso in 2020.
Reading Vance’s book is not a prerequisite for the Sept. 8 meeting, but some readers may find it helpful.
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club reads books written by authors living in and/or writing about the Appalachian region. The group can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/appalachianbookclub.