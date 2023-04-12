Imel’s accepted to program
GREENUP
Kentucky Farm Bureau announced the acceptance of Imel’s Greenhouse, in Greenup County, into the 2023 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.
As a member of this prestigious program, Imel’s has committed to providing top-quality products and services to its customers, according to the press release. This certification ensures that Imel’s Greenhouse meets the highest standards of quality, freshness and marketing appeal.
KFB President Mark Haney, expressed his delight in seeing the continued growth of the KFB Certified Farm Market Program. He remarked on the increasing demand for locally grown foods, which is a positive development over the last few years.
“We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state,” Haney said.
KFB is celebrating its 28th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program, and interested parties can visit kyfb.com/certified, email kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page.
Living Wills event at Hospice
ASHLAND
As part of National Health Care Decisions Day, Community Hospice will host an informational session about Living Wills today at 2 p.m. at the Community Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave.
They will present an overview of living wills, answer questions, and will also have living will forms available. Community Hospice representatives are also available to speak to any business, club, group, church or organization with details about living wills. For additional information, contact Beth Taylor at (606) 329-1890 or 1-800-926-6184.
• Today at 6 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, special session, central office, 228 S. Carol Malone Blvd. in Grayson.
Staff reports