GRAYSON
The I-64 eastbound rest area in Carter County near Grayson (at mile marker 174) has been closed for water line repairs. The facility could remain closed for the next several days, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 9.
Dementia sessions
will be offered
Several workshops about dementia will be offered by the Kentucky chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
• The rural caregiver telehealth program "You Can't Control Your Future but You Can Plan For It" will be at 6:30 p.m. July 22. To register, visit tinyurl.com/RuralCaregiving072021 or call (859) 257-6507.
• The hour-long webinar titled "Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's" will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Caregiver support groups will be offered by phone and virtually. The phone program will be at 5 p.m. July 27. Online sessions will be at 6 p.m. July 5; 10:30 a.m. July 8; 4:30 p.m. July 19; 6 p.m. July 19; 4 p.m. July 20; and 3:30 p.m. July 29.
• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior" is an online program scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 6.
• "Dementia Conversations" will be offered online at 2 p.m. July 7.
• "Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia" will be online at 6:30 p.m. July 13.
• "Young Adult Children of People with Younger-onset Dementia Support Group," intended for those 18 to 25 with a parent who has been diagnosed with dementia at 65 or younger, will be offered virtually at 6 p.m. July 14 and at 7 p.m. July 28.
To register for any program, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.