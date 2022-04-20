CANNONSBURG
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $9.5 million project to improve I-64 in Boyd County is fully under way as contractors make roadside and pavement repairs along 7 miles of the interstate, according to a press release.
Between the Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg exits (185 to 191), I-64 is currently one lane. Eastbound and westbound traffic entering the work zone must merge left as the right lane is closed.
The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph and will be monitored by law enforcement.
The renovations began in March as crews worked to fix embankment slides and to repair ditchlines. Repairs and drainage work will continue at key locations this spring and summer. Contractors have until Nov. 30 to complete the project, which includes resurfacing all travel lanes with blacktop.
Drug Take Back
Day April 22
The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.
Drug overdose deaths are up 16% in the last year, according to a news release, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration report, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The CDC estimates that, in the U.S., more than 106,000 people died as the result of the drug OD in the 12-month period ending in November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded — opioid deaths account for 75% of all OD deaths.
Church in the
Park on May 1
ASHLAND
First United Methodist Church will have Church in the Park at 10:45 a.m. May 1 at the bandstand in Central Park.
MEETINGS
Friday
5 p.m. — City of Raceland, special council meeting, community center.
April 25
6 p.m. — City of Greenup, special council meeting.
April 27
6:30 p.m. — Ashland-Boyd County Board of Health, Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, Conference Room, 2924 Holt St.