Hyper-Reach to help protect in Greenup
GREENUP
Greenup County announced it has selected a mass notification system to assist public safety agencies in warning citizens about local emergencies, hazards and other threats.
Hyper-Reach is a mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety, according to a press release.
The alert system, which is fully operational as of Friday, will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using telephone calls, texts and emails, and TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired, stated the news release.
The system sends thousands of messages to geographically targeted households in seconds and can simultaneously deliver them to a broader audience via social media. It will broadcast messages to mobile telephones in an impacted area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert system.
“We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at a fair price,” said Garth Wireman, Deputy Director of Public Safety in Greenup County. “We’re excited about this new capability.”
The county will use the service primarily for weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity and missing persons.
Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landlines and community/weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones and email addresses are only valid when people enroll.
Call or text “Alert” to (606) 314-5995 or visit http://hyper-reach.com/kygreenupsignup.html to enroll.
Residents can also get emergency alerts via Alexa-enabled smart speakers by saying, “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and follow the instructions.
There is also a Hyper-Reach Anywhere app for smartphones.
Staff reports