ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have its annual Howl-iday Auction at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Ashland Transportation Center at 99 15th St.
Tickets, which are $15 each, includes a boxed spaghetti dinner with salad, dessert and beverage.
Auctioneer will be Mark Breeding. Musical entertainment will be by Larry Pancake.
Seating will be limited because of continuing COVID-19 restrictions. Advance tickets are available at Holly B's on 16th Street, Double Dribble on U.S. 60 or at the AARF kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave. Limited tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, call Cathy Queen at (606) 922-5157.
Ashland FOP
Ball Nov. 20
ARGILLITE
The 78th annual Ashland Fraternal Order of Police Policeman’s Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, at Eastern Grace Venue.
There will be a silent auction and door prizes. Dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. Dancing begins at 9 p.m.
Cost is $50 per couple for FOP members and $100 per couple for non-members
Eastern Grace Venue is at 1570 Grace Heights in Argillite.
MEETING
Friday
9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4, regular board meeting, main office, 239 W. Little Garner Road.