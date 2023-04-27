Hospitals, med school agreement
HUNTINGTON
Marshall Health, Marshall University and Mountain Health Network governing boards voted unanimously to authorize signing a letter of intent to form an integrated academic health system with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Guided by each of their missions, the newly integrated academic health system will consist of Mountain Health Network’s four hospitals: Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital; its ambulatory facilities, medical offices and employed physician practices; and Marshall Health’s physician practice and its facilities.
“Hospitals, physicians, and medical schools across the country are realizing the value of more closely aligning and harnessing the strengths of each entity to benefit the patients they serve,” Mountain Health Network CEO Kevin W. Yingling, RPh, MD, FACP said. “The hospitals, physician practice, and medical school have a strong history of collaboration and the time is right to formalize our relationship.”
Beth L. Hammers, MBA, CEO of Marshall Health said while the collaboration has existed for years, the letter is the beginning of a “true, academic health system.”
“Our commitment to our faculty, students, patients, team members and community will remain at the forefront as we align our missions and speak with one voice to transform healthcare in West Virginia and beyond,” Hammers said.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said the formation of the integrated academic health system embodies the history the organizations share and presents a significant opportunity for the future.
The letter of intent is the first step in the process that enables the three entities to proceed with the necessary due diligence and governing documents that result in a definitive agreement. All three entities are committed to completing the process by the end of the year. More information will be shared as the process continues.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for April 26 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Jody Lowman.
Herb day upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will offer its 2023 Garden Shed Herb Day from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. May 20 at the Boyd County Extension Education Center expo building at 1758 Addington Road.
This year the guest speakers will be:
• Shane Fields with Phoenix Farmacy
• Kristen Matthews of Eridanus Brewing
• Renee Spence with Granny Witch Gardens
Vendors will be on site selling gardening items and herbs.
Tickets are $20 per person, which includes all programs and lunch.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Boyd County Extension Office or from a Boyd County Master Gardener. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Rapper dies in prison stabbing
SOLEDAD, Calif.
Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said.
Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility.
The agency didn’t detail his injuries but said his death was being investigated as a homicide.
“They said it was a stabbing to the neck,” Valdez’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.
Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September, the Times said.
The Monterey County prison houses more than 4,000 minimum- and medium-security inmates.
Staff, wire reports