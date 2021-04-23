ASHLAND
Community Hospice has scheduled a two-day volunteer orientation training session from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 19 and 20 at the Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in providing short, in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits and at the care center as a greeter/receptionist or working with the hospitality cart. Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified. Space is limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.
To reserve a space, call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, at (606) 329-1890 or (800) 926-6184.
Local students'
work displayed
HUNTINGTON
High school seniors from Paul G. Blazer, Dawson-Bryant and Russell are among the students whose works appear in Portfolio 20201, on exhibit through May 16 at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Because of the pandemic, HMA canceled Portfolio last year. To avoid canceling the exhibition for two years in a row, HMA narrowed the focus of this year’s exhibit to highlight the work of high school seniors.
“We wanted to move forward with this year’s student art exhibition to give high school senior art students a chance to exhibit their work in a museum setting while building a portfolio for advanced study,” HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn said. “We hope health conditions will have improved next year to allow us to return to exhibiting the work of middle and high school students and hosting a reception for the young artists and their families.”
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for April 21 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Jody Lowman; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Teri McKee.
Czarapata selected
as KCTCS president
VERSAILLES
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents selected Paul Czarapata as the new president of KCTCS after a national search.
Czarapata has been serving as the interim president of the system since October. Prior to that, he was a KCTCS vice president and chief information officer responsible for the technology needs of the 16 colleges and Versailles office. He joined KCTCS in 2000 and has served in technology leadership roles leading up to his appointment of vice president. Before joining KCTCS, he was a software consultant and served as a manager with PeopleSoft.
He also served as an adjunct professor at Bluegrass Community and Technical College and University of the Cumberlands.
Czarapata earned a bachelor’s degree in operations management and information systems from Northern Illinois University. He earned a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate in instructional technology leadership both from Morehead State University.
Czarapata will be the third person to serve as KCTCS president since the system was created by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1997.
MEETINGS
• Monday at 5 p.m.: Raceland-Worthington Board of Education, special meeting, at the Board Central Office.
• Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Greenup County Board of Education regular meeting at the Greenup County Board of Education central office. Alternate location: Greenup County High School.