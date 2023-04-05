Bible college lists summer classes
ASHLAND
Tri-State Bible College has announced its summer schedule.
The undergraduate program will feature cults and comparative religions; Bible introduction; church revitalization in Appalachia; marriage and family; conversational apologetics; principles of counseling; and evangelism.
The graduate program will features Christian apologetics; advanced principles of Bible study; and theological research and writing for ministry
For the first time, the college will offer three, free community classes: Deuteronomy (Saturday mornings, May 6 through 27); Philemon (Saturday mornings, June 10 through July 1); Ephesians: Walk Worthy, concerning addiction and recovery (Saturday mornings, July 8 through 29).
For more information, call the school at (740) 377-2520, Ext 10.
GCHD to have holiday schedule
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. The health department will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Kite Day offers free activities
SOUTH SHORE
A free event celebrating the season will be offered on April 22.
Kite Day 2023 at McKell Middle School will offer free kites for children and free hand kites for preschoolers.
Kona Ice will provide free cones and there will be free cotton candy, face painting, popcorn, balloon art, books, 4-H and 21C Earth Day themed activities and tie-dye shirt activity.
Kite-themed artwork by students will be displayed, along with a giant balloon sculpture, photo booth, animal spinners, wind socks and paint-by-number kite art.
Live music will be provided by McKell Middle School Band. Breakfast and lunch will be for sale from Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe and Chick-Fil-A trailer.
Hot air balloon rides will be offered from 7 to 10 a.m. and kite flying will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rain date will be April 23.
McKell Middle School is at 129 Bulldog Lane.
Staff reports