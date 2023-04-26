Horse show upcoming
ASHLAND
The Eastern Kentucky Horse Expo 2023 will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Boyd County Extension Education Center at 1760 Addington Road.
Presented by Cathy St. Clair and the Boyd County Saddle Club, the free event will include vendors, tack swap, demonstrations, clinics, equine chiropractor, equine dental floats, petting zoo, activities for children, concessions, Kentucky Rodeo Queen, mutton bustin’ and a horse show.
Sunday will include a trail ride and cowboy church.
Service to focus on music
ASHLAND
Second Baptist Church will have a Fifth Saturday Singing at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The church is at 4950 Williams Ave. in Ashland.
Bible college graduation May 13
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute will graduate Michael David Haas at 10 a.m. May 13 at Southland’s Fellowship Hall.
His emphasis is on Bible.
A reception and luncheon will follow.
Dr. Arnold Adams is president of the school.
Baptist groups to meet at Unity
ASHLAND
The Greenup Association Woman’s Missionary Union Spring Meeting titled “Ministry and Missions” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 9 at Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th Street.
WMU will share a meal with associational deacons and pastors before splitting for separate meetings at the church.
Guest speaker for the WMU meeting will be Jessica Owens of Karen’s Place Maternity Center in Ashland. Also at the WMU session will be reports about other ministry opportunities in the association and opportunities to fellowship and share with other WMU groups.
An offering will be taken for Karen’s Place. Cannonsburg FBC WMU will collect brown paper lunch sacks and granola bars for the upcoming Crossings Camp at the church.
For more information, email Pam Holbrook at holbrook.pam88@gmail.com.
During the men’s meeting, Jason Lowe, East Region consultant with the Kentucky Baptist Convention, will train deacons using the new Deacon Ministry Handbook published by the Kentucky Baptist Convention. The training will include the qualifications of a deacon, the role he serves, how to select deacons, how to properly conduct a deacons meeting and the relationship between the deacons and the pastor.
For more information about the deacons program, call Brian Horton, associational mission strategist, at (606) 327-0077.
Staff reports