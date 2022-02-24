ASHLAND
Hope’s Place will have its 24th annual Chocolate Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 9 at the Ashland Town Center.
Full-size chocolate treats will be available from local bakeries and restaurants. To adhere to COVID guidelines, tickets to purchase chocolate will be available for pre-sale. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced. In addition to the opportunity to sample chocolates, Easter baskets will be on sale. Ticket price is $10 for four, full-size chocolate treats.
“The Chocolate Extravaganza is a fun community event, but most importantly, the funds raised at this event provide much needed services for sexually abused children in the tri-state area,” said Lisa Phelps, executive director. "This fundraiser allows us to continue to provide quality services, free of charge, to area children and their non-offending caregivers who have been affected by sexual abuse.”
Hope's Place is seeking chocolate vendors and basket donations. For more information, call Tiffany Jobe at (606) 325-4737 or email her at tiffany@hopesplace.org.
Boyd retired
teachers to meet
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Retired Teachers Association will meet on March 3 at The Elks Lodge on Carter Avenue. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for registration; the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Members are asked to bring cleaning supplies or toiletries to be donated to Clean Start. The number of volunteer hours for the past year will be collected.
Lunch, which will be a baked steak/chicken luncheon, will cost $15. After the meal, the Boyd County Jazz Band will entertain.
Under discussion will be the slate of officers for the next term, including president, vice-president, treasurer and membership chairman.
Those who plan to attend should call Jean Fraley at (606) 922-6702 before March 1.
MEETING
Thursday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m.: Grayson City Council special meeting, Grayson Municipal Building.