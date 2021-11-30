ASHLAND
Tickets are available for the 2021 Highlands Museum’s Christmas Tour of Homes, slated for 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Among the stops on the tour are The Old Post Office and Courthouse in Catlettsburg and Bridges Christian Church in Russell, which is marking its 100th anniversary. Shuttle buses will be available at the church.
The museum will offer a Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free with a tour ticket; without a ticket, admission is $5.
Tickets, which are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the tour, are available from those whose homes are on the tour and from the museum. They also can be found on the Facebook page or by calling (606) 329-8888.
Wreath making
being offered
RUSH
Holiday wreath-making sessions will be offered at the Boyd County Extension Education facility from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 3 and from Dec. 6 through Dec. 10.
Cost is $15 per person.
Groups of three or more are asked to call ahead.
Participants must arrive before 6:30 p.m. to complete a wreath.
COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
The facility is at 1760 Addington Road.
Store plans
open house
HUNTINGTON
The Red Caboose will feature six authors during its free open house, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Station, 210 11th Str.
Authors onsite will include Tobi Doyle (“Too Sweet to Die”); Eric Douglas (“Water Crisis – Day Zero”); Carter Taylor Seaton (“The Other Morgans”); Wesley Browne (“Hillbilly Hustle”); Suzanne Alexander (“Tip of the Tail”); and Joanie Smith (“Rosa’s Truth”).
Other participating stores are Heritage Station include Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie and Birds of a Feather. Other stores at Heritage Station include All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, The Haute Wick Social and The Chessie Room.
KET Programs honoring
American Composer
In honor of the late American composer Stephen Sondheim, Ashland Oil’s John Hall and Kentucky writer Ed McClanahan, all of whom passed this week, KET will re-air programs featuring the composer and two Kentuckians.
“Signature: Ed McClanahan,” which profiles Kentucky’s “wild man of letters,” will air today at 1 p.m. on KET and on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. on KETKY.
“John Hall: The Kentucky Commodore,” which documents Hall’s life story and commitment to various philanthropic causes, will air today at noon on KET and on Friday at 8 p.m. on KETKY.
“Live from Lincoln Center — New York Philharmonic: Celebrating Sondheim” will air on Monday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on KET.
Visit KET.org for more information.
Blood drive in
Grayson Monday
GRAYSON
Kentucky Blood Center will conduct a drive at the Grayson Police Department on Monday, Dec. 6, from 1-6 p.m. in the community room at 320 E. Third Street.
KBC will award one lucky donor a 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 EPS ATV. Donors (18 and up) who give blood between Nov. 20 and Dec. 31 will be automatically entered for the grand prize.
All donors will receive a KBC “Be a Deer” T-shirt. Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements.
Visit kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522 to schedule a donation.
MEETINGS
Today
6:30 p.m. — Greenup County Board of Health, election of officers and budget matters, Jesse Stuart Lodge at Greenbo Lake State Park Resort. For more information, call (606) 473-9838.
Dec. 7
3 p.m. — Boyd County Code Enforcement, 12327 Anthony Drive.
4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service at 2420 Center Street, Catlettsburg.