Homecoming service announced

ASHLAND

England Hill Free Will Baptist will have a homecoming event at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Grant Sammons will preach. Special music is planned and lunch will be served. Willie May is pastor.

BCC bridge winners named

ASHLAND

Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 12 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Cathy Hood; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Norma Meek.

Carter Senior Center’s sale today

GRAYSON

The Carter County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today in the lounge in the back of the center.

All proceeds will going toward the seniors’ activity fund.

Monday

Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, 3 p.m. decision-making council, principal’s office.

