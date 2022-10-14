Homecoming service announced
ASHLAND
England Hill Free Will Baptist will have a homecoming event at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Grant Sammons will preach. Special music is planned and lunch will be served. Willie May is pastor.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 12 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Cathy Hood; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Norma Meek.
Carter Senior Center’s sale today
GRAYSON
The Carter County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today in the lounge in the back of the center.
All proceeds will going toward the seniors’ activity fund.
Monday
Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, 3 p.m. decision-making council, principal’s office.
Staff reports