Homecoming message set
ASHLAND
Dr. Manfred Langer, professor at Tri-State Bible College in South Point, will preach the homecoming message at 11 a.m. Sunday at Princess Chapel.
The theme of the message is “For Man Goes to His Eternal Home” from Ecclesiastes 12:5. There will be a luncheon after the service in the fellowship hall.
The church is at 12340 Old Princess Road 41102, where Rt. 5 intersects U.S. 60.
Registration ongoing
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute continues its registration for fall/winter semester for full time, part time and commuting students.
Fall Conference is scheduled for Oct. 20 and 21.
Southland is at 5673 Southland Drive. For more information, call (606) 928-5127.
Historical group to meet Monday
GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Greenup County Public Library.
Attendees will watch “Soundly Reasoned, Coherently Written Conclusion | Genealogical Proof Standard | Ancestry.”
Concert will be Sunday in
CEREDO
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band will be in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater of Paul Billups Park.
The band will perform a mix of patriotic and march music conducted by Matt Chaffins. Attendees are asked to bring seating.
Paul Billups Park is adjacent to Ceredo-Kenova Middle School and the Ceredo Manor Senior Living Center.
Church homecoming
WESTWOOD
Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have its homecoming at 11 a.m. Sept. 11. There will be no evening service on that day.
Chosen 4:13 will perform.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
Grief Awareness Day upcoming
ASHLAND
Community Hospice will host a recognition program for National Grief Awareness Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at Ashland’s Central Park at the pond near 22nd Street.
Community Hospice will provide each guest with an eco-friendly balloon that includes a tag for writing a special message to a loved one. The balloon may be released while at the park or be kept to release at a later time.
For more information, call the Community Hospice Bereavement Department at (606) 327-2636 or (800) 926-6184. Reservations are not required.
